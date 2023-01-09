(Video) Cody Gakpo’s FA Cup highlights as he makes his debut for the Reds under the Anfield lights

It’s always good to see a new signing arrive at the club and when Cody Gakpo was handed his first start for the Reds, there were always going to be plenty of eyes on each and every touch he made during the game.

It may not have been the perfect match for the Dutchman but he showed glimpses of what Jurgen Klopp would like him to bring to the club in the coming years, including a budding relationship with Andy Robertson on the left wing.

In the first half, our No.18 also showed great awareness to take a clever touch away from his defender and this led to a decent strike on goal.

This is just game one of what we all hope will be a long Anfield career, with injuries to Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino too – there’s going to be plenty of chances for the 23-year-old in the coming weeks.

You can watch Gakpo’s highlights via The Emirates FA Cup on YouTube:

