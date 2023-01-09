Ex-PSV boss questions Gakpo’s decision to join Liverpool and thinks ‘Klopp is leaving soon’

Cody Gakpo was handed his first Liverpool start by Jurgen Klopp when we faced Wolves in the FA Cup but one man attached to the Dutchman’s former club has voiced his concern over the new man’s decision to join the Reds.

Speaking on the Twee Viertje podcast, ex-PSV boss Aad de Mos said: “Liverpool are trying to get back on track at the moment and it’s not a time for young players coming in, so I don’t know if the time is right to go to Liverpool now.

“Also, maybe Jurgen Klopp is leaving soon… But Liverpool got him quite cheap because PSV is in a need right now to stay out of red numbers”.

The 75-year-old seems to be in the know regarding a possible departure of Jurgen Klopp because there’s absolutely no one else reporting that the German could be about to leave Anfield at any time soon.

We know that our owners are always in the market for a deal and it appears that the 23-year-old was available at a great price, as well as possibly being lured to Old Trafford, so the ability to complete a deal cheaply and quickly was too good to resist.

Our No.18 has plenty of time to settle into his new red shirt and there’s no reason to say that his move is a good or a bad one, after just one game.

Let’s hope that the recent run of poor results can be turned around with the help of our new signing and he can help bolster what is an already potent strikeforce.

