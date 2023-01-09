‘Been talks…’ – Reliable journalist Jacque Talbot drops LFC transfer update as Koopmeiners move shut down

Liverpool have been told that there is no chance of them signing Teun Koopmeiners in January.

Reporting for FootballTransfers, Jacque Talbot – the same journalist who revealed key updates on the Reds’ interest in Darwin Nunez – confirmed that Atlanta have no interest in selling the Dutchman.

That hasn’t stopped the Reds’ recruitment team from pursuing alternative options at the same time with there having ‘been talks’ over the futures of Khephren Thuram and Kouadio Kone.

The Merseysiders have already signed Cody Gakpo in the January market and are understood to be keeping their options open.

With a sum of epic proportions required in the summer, should we still wish to officially throw our hat in the ring for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, the Reds don’t have especially deep pockets to dig into for any further business.

That wouldn’t necessarily be an issue were top four football generally guaranteed for Liverpool as it has been in recent years during Jurgen Klopp’s tenure.

Sitting seven points behind Manchester United in fourth – albeit only four behind Newcastle United assuming we win our next game-in-hand – such an eventuality is far from being a certain reality.

The good news is that some investment could provide the extra spark we’re sorely lacking to get our 2022/23 campaign back on track and allow us the financial flexibility to conduct major surgery in the summer.

