Liverpool could be due for immediate cash injection as £8bn rich owner steps up

Liverpool may soon welcome a timely injection of cash should Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) agree a stake or takeover with the club.

The group is reportedly said to be considering such an arrangement with Premier League clubs like the Reds and Manchester United following talks between rivals Tottenham and £8bn rich Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

“Qatar Sports Investments chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently held conversations with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy over the possible purchase of a stake in the London-based club, according to a person with knowledge of the meeting,” David Hellier reported for Bloomberg. “QSI is also considering both a full takeover or a stake in rivals including Manchester United or Liverpool FC, added the person, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private.”

Whether such a deal would appeal to the club’s morally-conscious core, however, is another matter entirely given the connections to Qatar’s government.

We can appreciate, of course, the maxim ‘there’s no such thing as a good billionaire’, though there are distinctive levels various owners occupy and few supporters will be keen to associate Liverpool’s brand with a regime continuing to struggle with human rights abuses.

There is a clear need for us to invest in the squad, particularly in the immediate near future in light of our ongoing difficulties on the pitch, but we’d imagine few would be prepared to see the club sell its soul in the process of re-finding its feet.

Until further developments come to light, it seems any further forays in the market will have to result from more serious pressure applied to FSG before the window draws to a close.

