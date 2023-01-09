Liverpool don’t want to bring midfielder back after ‘constant dialogue’ with 21-year-old

Liverpool supporters appear to be unanimously calling out for the purchase of a new midfielder but one man who is at the club and plays in that position, doesn’t appear to be on his way back to Anfield.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin spoke with The Scotsman and said: “Liverpool are delighted and are not looking to bring him back…

“Leighton Clarkson, we have had constant dialogue up until last week explaining to Liverpool that we are delighted with what Leighton is doing right now”.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool loanee scores long-range free-kick to secure a draw for his club

Leighton Clarkson has made three first-team appearances for the Reds but it doesn’t look like his long-term future will be spent with Jurgen Klopp, that would have been a key reason for the decision to be made that the 21-year-old was to spend part of last season with Blackburn Rovers and is currently in the SPL plying his trade.

With four goals and one assist in 17 appearances for the Scottish side, the Blackburn-born youngster will be hoping that his performances can force a move to a club where he can kick-start his career.

Given the call for a new player in our team and the academy graduate not being considered for a return to action at Anfield, then it’s fair to assume he will not be on the radar of our boss.

It’s great to hear that the current move is going well though and let’s hope it leads to a positive career for the Englishman.

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?