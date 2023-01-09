(Video) Liverpool loanee scores long-range free-kick to secure a draw for his club

Liverpool have several members of our youth team out on loan this season and Adam Lewis managed to get his name on the scoresheet for Newport County.

The 23-year-old took a free-kick from the right wing and his low cross managed to find its way into the back of the Rochdale net, levelling the game at 1-1 which was the scoreline that the game would end with.

That was the left-back’s first goal for the club in 16 appearances this campaign, with the Welsh outfit taking to using our man as a left winger in recent games.

Let’s hope that this push further up the pitch means that he can increase his goals and assists tally in the coming weeks and shine for Graham Coughlan’s League Two side.

You can watch Lewis’ goal (from 0:56) via Newport County AFC on YouTube:

