Liverpool obliterating Man City & Arsenal in PL statistic as FSG need clearer than ever

Liverpool’s 2022/23 campaign perhaps couldn’t be more of a polar opposite to the highs of the prior term in which they came achingly close to making history with a quadruple haul of silverware.

A dramatic final day of league action, then followed by a Champions League final – the latter of which was marred by the horrific treatment of supporters in Paris – ended hopes of a fairytale end to the season.

It’s been less of the same this time around with fans being treated to flashbacks of 2020/21 as the injuries have piled up with the Reds topping the starts chart for games missed through injury (courtesy of a graphic provided by @AurelNz) in stark comparison to the fortunes enjoyed by Manchester City and Arsenal.

Are Chelsea underperforming because of injuries? pic.twitter.com/ajeJLHApvp — Aurel Nazmiu (@AurelNz) January 9, 2023

Having been able to field a near-full-strength first-XI against Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves in the FA Cup, however, it’s clear that the Merseysiders problems extend well beyond the availability of certain men.

READ MORE: 21-year-old is ‘expected’ to move to Chelsea as fingers pointed at FSG’s transfer policy – Lynch

READ MORE: (Video) Steve McManaman laments ‘lethargic’ Liverpool who are ‘just not playing very well’

Jurgen Klopp pointed at Liverpool’s inability to win challenges as one such symptom of his side’s ongoing struggles on the pitch – the data available does verify that statement.

Liverpool currently have the WORST Duel Success rate in the Premier League this season: 📊 – @thetimes pic.twitter.com/6xVhS5lgQ9 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 9, 2023

There’s generally broad agreement that one signing alone won’t be enough to fix the scale of problems we’re faced with across the park.

But to get back into the top four spots and hold our place there, FSG HAS to provide Liverpool the necessary funds to do some further minor surgery in the January window and acquire some fresh legs for the midfield department.

Otherwise, there’s no telling what kind of impact a lack of premier European football will have on our hopes of rectifying such concerns in the summer.

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?