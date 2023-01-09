(Video) Steve McManaman laments ‘lethargic’ Liverpool who are ‘just not playing very well’

The draw against Wolves did little to ease Liverpool’s worries on the back of a poor performance against Brentford and there have been many critics of our recent displays, including from ex-Red Steve McManaman.

Speaking on ESPN, the 50-year-old said: “Liverpool, as a performance, they’re just not playing very well are they. They were very open, they seem very lethargic and they’re letting the opposition have numerous attempts every single time that they’re counter attacked upon”.

Since the return to action from the World Cup, Jurgen Klopp’s side have stuttered in a way that many feared we might after what was a poor start to the campaign.

We desperately need an upturn in form and fortunes if we are going to try and have a successful end to the season but recent performances haven’t suggested that will be happening any time soon.

You can watch McManaman’s thoughts on Liverpool’s performance (from 1:45) via ESPN UK on YouTube:

