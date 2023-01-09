(Photo) Nike’s Liverpool home kit for 2023/24 season reportedly leaked online

Liverpool fans may have been granted an early look at the home shirt that will be gracing club stores later in the year ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The design in question, shared by the reliable Footy Headlines, features a return to a coloured collar with white trimmings the dominant feature.

Fans of the Merseysiders will no doubt be hoping to see the Champions League logo adorning the sleeve still next term, of course, with the club’s hopes of top European football looking somewhat bleak after two disappointing results against Brentford and Wolves.

You can catch the supposed leak below, courtesy of Footy Headlines (via Reddit user u/Heartstrings_):