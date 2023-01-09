Paul Joyce on the full-time hug between Klopp and Nunes ahead of a ‘£44 million deal’

Liverpool are linked with many midfielders now but it seems as though the reported interest in Matheus Nunes seems to be real and a move this summer has been rumoured by many, including Paul Joyce.

Writing for The Times, he said: ‘There was a hug at full-time between Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes and Jurgen Klopp. He is a target to improve the team in the summer with a £44 million deal mooted. Still, the (midfield) problem needs addressing now’.

Jurgen Klopp does love a hug when it comes to most footballers but there was always going to be eyes on the moment he met with the Portuguese international and a lot read into whatever happened.

The Wolves midfielder was a key part of the mass confusion that followed their ultimately ruled out third goal on the night and there were many inside Anfield that were waiting to see what the Brazil-born player could offer.

With the 24-year-old only joining the Premier League club in the past summer, he will still be settling into life away from Sporting Lisbon but it seems as though we are primed and ready to complete a transfer this summer.

When it comes to sources, there aren’t many that are more reliable than the Times reporter so this is certainly a deal that is worth keeping an eye on.

