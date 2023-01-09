Upcoming Liverpool matches: fundamental statistics for fans

After the FIFA World Cup, everyone is thirsty for football matches. The Premier League is looking for this season’s winner, and Liverpool are looking to get closer to the top of the table.
Right now, Arsenal leads with 44 points with the Reds trailing by 14 points.
Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Who Will Get Bellingham?
Liverpool’s biggest Champions League rivals are also looking for new faces for their team with Real Madrid reportedly in the mix for the Merseysiders’ top target in Jude Bellingham.
The English midfielder and Borussia Dortmund player will be available for the summer but Liverpool will have to pay in the region of £130 million if they want him in their team.
However, Real Madrid and Manchester United are also hunting for this player after his fantastic participation in the FIFA World Cup.
Upcoming Liverpool Matches
Here are all the remaining games left for Jurgen Klopp’s men this season.
January 2023
|DATE
|MATCH
|TIME
|CUP
|Saturday, 14th
|Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
|11:00 am
|Premier League England
|Thursday, 17th
|Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
|7:45 pm
|FA Cup
|Saturday, 21st
|
Liverpool vs Chelsea
|8:30 am
|Premier League England
February 2023
|DATE
|MATCH
|TIME
|CUP
|Saturday, 4th
|Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
|11:00 am
|Premier League England
|Monday, 13th
|Everton vs Liverpool
|4:00 pm
|Premier League England
|Saturday, 18th
|Newcastle United vs Liverpool
|1:30 pm
|Premier League England
|Tuesday, 21st
|Liverpool vs Real Madrid
|4:00 pm
|UEFA Champions League
|Saturday, 25th
|Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
|3:45 pm
|Premier League England
March 2023
|DATE
|MATCH
|TIME
|CUP
|Saturday, 4th
|Manchester United vs Liverpool
|11:00 am
|Premier League England
|Saturday,11th
|Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth
|11:00 am
|Premier League England
|Wednesday, 15th
|Real Madrid vs Liverpool
|4:00 pm
|UEFA Champions League
|Saturday, 18th
|Fulham vs Liverpool
|11:00 am
|Premier League England
April 2023
|DATE
|MATCH
|TIME
|CUP
|Saturday, 1st
|Liverpool vs Manchester City
|10:00 am
|Premier League England
|Saturday, 8th
|Arsenal vs Liverpool
|10:00 am
|Premier League England
|Saturday, 15th
|Liverpool vs Leeds United
|10:00 am
|Premier League England
|Saturday, 22nd
|Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool
|10:00 am
|Premier League England
|Tuesday, 25th
|West Ham United vs Liverpool
|2:45 pm
|Premier League England
|Saturday, 29th
|Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool
|10:00 am
|Premier League England
May 2023
|DATE
|MATCH
|TIME
|CUP
|Saturday, 6th
|Liverpool vs Brentford
|10:00 am
|Premier League England
|Saturday,13th
|Leicester City vs Liverpool
|10:00 am
|Premier League England
|Saturday, 20th
|Aston Villa vs Liverpool
|10:00 am
|Premier League England
|Sunday, 28th
|Liverpool vs Southampton
|11:00 am
|Premier League England
Is a New Liverpool Signing On The Way?
Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo for €42 million from PSV Eindhoven but if Jurgen Klopp has his way, we’ll likely see the club expand their current available options in the middle of the park before the window closes.
This is why he’s now looking for a fresh player who just made his major debut in the FIFA World Cup with the likes Enzo Fernandez one of the names previously linked.
We can quite safely rule out a move in January given the numbers that are being associated with the former River Plate star.