Upcoming Liverpool matches: fundamental statistics for fans

After the FIFA World Cup, everyone is thirsty for football matches. The Premier League is looking for this season’s winner, and Liverpool are looking to get closer to the top of the table.

Right now, Arsenal leads with 44 points with the Reds trailing by 14 points.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Who Will Get Bellingham?

Liverpool’s biggest Champions League rivals are also looking for new faces for their team with Real Madrid reportedly in the mix for the Merseysiders’ top target in Jude Bellingham.

The English midfielder and Borussia Dortmund player will be available for the summer but Liverpool will have to pay in the region of £130 million if they want him in their team.

However, Real Madrid and Manchester United are also hunting for this player after his fantastic participation in the FIFA World Cup.

Upcoming Liverpool Matches

Here are all the remaining games left for Jurgen Klopp’s men this season.

January 2023

DATE MATCH TIME CUP Saturday, 14th Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool 11:00 am Premier League England Thursday, 17th Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool 7:45 pm FA Cup Saturday, 21st Liverpool vs Chelsea 8:30 am Premier League England

February 2023

DATE MATCH TIME CUP Saturday, 4th Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 11:00 am Premier League England Monday, 13th Everton vs Liverpool 4:00 pm Premier League England Saturday, 18th Newcastle United vs Liverpool 1:30 pm Premier League England Tuesday, 21st Liverpool vs Real Madrid 4:00 pm UEFA Champions League Saturday, 25th Crystal Palace vs Liverpool 3:45 pm Premier League England

March 2023

DATE MATCH TIME CUP Saturday, 4th Manchester United vs Liverpool 11:00 am Premier League England Saturday,11th Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth 11:00 am Premier League England Wednesday, 15th Real Madrid vs Liverpool 4:00 pm UEFA Champions League Saturday, 18th Fulham vs Liverpool 11:00 am Premier League England

April 2023

DATE MATCH TIME CUP Saturday, 1st Liverpool vs Manchester City 10:00 am Premier League England Saturday, 8th Arsenal vs Liverpool 10:00 am Premier League England Saturday, 15th Liverpool vs Leeds United 10:00 am Premier League England Saturday, 22nd Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool 10:00 am Premier League England Tuesday, 25th West Ham United vs Liverpool 2:45 pm Premier League England Saturday, 29th Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool 10:00 am Premier League England

May 2023

DATE MATCH TIME CUP Saturday, 6th Liverpool vs Brentford 10:00 am Premier League England Saturday,13th Leicester City vs Liverpool 10:00 am Premier League England Saturday, 20th Aston Villa vs Liverpool 10:00 am Premier League England Sunday, 28th Liverpool vs Southampton 11:00 am Premier League England

Is a New Liverpool Signing On The Way?

Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo for €42 million from PSV Eindhoven but if Jurgen Klopp has his way, we’ll likely see the club expand their current available options in the middle of the park before the window closes.

This is why he’s now looking for a fresh player who just made his major debut in the FIFA World Cup with the likes Enzo Fernandez one of the names previously linked.

We can quite safely rule out a move in January given the numbers that are being associated with the former River Plate star.