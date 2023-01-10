(Video) How Jude Bellingham reacted to being asked to sign a Trent book

Liverpool fans were treated to another potential hint over Jude Bellingham’s future as one supporter presented the England international with a Trent Alexander-Arnold book to sign.

The 19-year-old’s face seemed to instantly light up at the sight of it – an indication, at the very least, of the bond he’s built up with our No.66 on international duty.

Such factors may seem insignificant in the grand scheme of transfer decisions, though the Reds still have plenty of other ways in which they could attract their No.1 target for the summer.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @vrginsucides: