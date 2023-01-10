Fabinho on how everyone at Liverpool will help Gakpo ‘feel the love’ at his new club

It’s never easy for a new player to settle into a new squad and Fabinho has revealed how the whole club will act to ensure that Cody Gakpo is made to feel as welcome as possible, as quickly as he can.

Speaking with the club’s official website: “People from the club – not just manager and players but people who work in the kitchen and everyone – were really nice with me. This will not be different with Gakpo.

“So, I hope he will feel the love, feel really welcome here and be ready to play. It’s really important that a player of this quality arrived to help the team.

“We know what he’s capable of doing. He did a really good World Cup and in the Dutch league he was one of the best players. Now I think he wants to show he can do the same thing at this level as well, in a club like LFC.

“We will try to help him adapt as quick as possible and we hope he will be really helpful for us because we need a player like this.”

The 23-year-old is certainly bolstered by the fact that he can already speak English and has played with Virgil van Dijk at international level but he will also still have to adjust to a new life in Merseyside.

To know that his place of work is so welcoming though, should ensure that he quickly feels at home with the Reds and to also hear that our No.3 feels so settled – is great news.

Jurgen Klopp is always keen on ensuring that the players are aware of how important every member of staff is at the AXA Training Centre and we all know the role of the legendary Carol and Caroline in making everyone feel like a family.

Let’s hope that the Dutchman settles in quickly to life with the Reds and that we can see him adding to our already potent strikeforce, as well as filling the void of the currently injured Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino.

