Fabinho reveals the two Liverpool players who helped him ‘feel really at home’ at Anfield when he first arrived

It’s always difficult for any player to join a new club and settle in to their new surroundings, especially when they have to learn a new language and Fabinho has revealed the two players who helped him when he joined the Reds.

Speaking with the club’s official website, the Brazilian said: “When I arrived at Liverpool, it was really important the way the people treated me. It was really important to have someone like Bobby and Alberto Moreno at that time – they really helped me to feel comfortable, to feel really at home since my first day here”.

It’s no surprise to hear that Bobby Firmino has been a good friend of our No.3 since he arrived at the club, with the pair often being seen together and of course being from the same nation.

To also learn that Alberto Moreno was important to helping the midfielder when he arrived from Monaco may come as somewhat of a surprise to some, as our former left-back was not a key part of the starting 11 when our No.3 arrived.

This shows the strength of Jurgen Klopp and the importance of having a harmonious squad as, even when not performing for the first-team on the pitch, everyone has a role in order to aid the team’s progression.

Let’s hope that the 29-year-old has learned the benefit of having team players within the dressing room and he can use this to aid the settling in process for new members of the squad, like Cody Gakpo.

