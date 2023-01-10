Fabrizio Romano drops Liverpool transfer claim as Reds handed £42m midfielder warning

Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on Liverpool’s reported pursuit of Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners, confirming that the club have yet to receive any offers from the Reds.

The transfer news specialist did note that the Merseysiders had sent scouts to keep tabs on the 24-year-old nonetheless, though it would appear that Jurgen Klopp’s men are going in a different direction in the market.

“Rumours are there because Liverpool sent their scouts to monitor him multiple times in the last year, but things are quiet on the Koopmeiners deal, as of now,” the Italian journalist told Caught Offside.

Moises Caicedo was heavily linked at one stage, though if Paul Barber’s comments to CBS Sports on the matter are anything to go by, it’s an unlikely avenue we’ll pursue at this stage.

Brighton CEO Paul Barber on Moises Caicedo 🇪🇨 #LFC [@CBSSports] 🗣️"Maybe Liverpool have not got my email because I haven't seen any [offers]. "I'm not sure £42m will even include the boots now, maybe just the laces. But joking aside, every player's value is ultimately…" [1/3] — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 10, 2023

We are said to be exploring two alternative angles in the transfer market if one report from FootballTransfers is to be believed.

Whether either one of Kouadio ‘Manu’ Kone or Khephren Thuram prove to viable (and, critically, affordable) deals in the January window remains to be seen.

The reality remains, however, that Liverpool can ill afford to disregard the market when their hopes of top four football hang by a very thin thread.

Perhaps, in time, Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff will find the solutions to fix the club’s struggles all over the pitch but it’s one giant-sized risk to take given the potentially far-reaching consequences attached to not securing Champions League football next year.

