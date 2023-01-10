Jacque Talbot confirms Man Utd could wrap up sale soon but Liverpool could throw spanner in the works

After the initial optimism that followed FSG putting Liverpool up for sale, things seem to have relatively quietened on that particular front barring some speculation regarding the plans of QSI.

Now Jacque Talbot reports that Manchester United may very well beat their bitter league rivals to the punch with a sale ‘drawning nearer’.

“We understand that a sale is drawing nearer and a deal would be wrapped up likely befoe the summer, probably spring, maybe even before,” the Football Transfers reporter revealed.

The Merseysiders’ current situation could still create some difficult for their Manchester-based counterparts of course dependent on, one should imagine, whether both outfits vie for the same investor.

“There’s been rumblings of reports of what group will be taking over, Google are apparently involved, Amazon even,” Talbot added.

“There’s a few spanners in the works by way of Liverpool, what’s going to happen there.

“But it seems that Manchester United, this year, everything’s pointing to the direction that they will be sold.”

It’s still unclear whether the Glazers will be operating under the same proviso as FSG in terms of backing the sale that’s the best fit for their fanbase and the values of the club.

On our end, if we fail to qualify for Europe’s premier competition, a financial boost from prospective new owners certainly wouldn’t go amiss, particularly when looking at the calibre of targets we’re considering.

Looking at the current standing of the club, it’s difficult to imagine Liverpool failing to acquire at least some kind of investment this year, though the ongoing silence on the matter is far from reassuring.

You can catch the full clip below, courtesy of @Transfersdotcom:

🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨 Great news for Man Utd fans – the Glazers will sell soon!@jac_talbot has all the details 👇 pic.twitter.com/os0siZG03J — Football Transfers (@Transfersdotcom) January 10, 2023

