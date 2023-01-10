Klopp makes USA international his ‘latest request to reinforce the midfield’ – report

There are many names that are being linked with a possible move to Anfield this month and although several outlets are seemingly reporting that a transfer is out of the question, it now seems as though Jurgen Klopp has added a new name to his list of possible targets.

As reported by fichajes.net (translated), ‘Yunus Musah is Jürgen Klopp’s latest request to reinforce the midfield of the Merseyside team. He is a signing for the future, since the international with the United States still has to improve to establish himself in the midfield of a great team like Liverpool’.

Yunus Musah is not a new name on the list of possible midfielders for Merseyside and there were reports that we had made contact with him during the World Cup but it has gone a bit quiet on that front since then.

The American international certainly raised his own profile with impressive performances during his time in Qatar but his parent club, Valencia, will now be aware that tying him down to a new deal will bolster their potential earnings in the long run.

If the report from the Spanish outlet is to be believed though, the 20-year-old may not be ready to step straight into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team and that is a key reason why many think we need a new midfielder – to improve the team right now.

This could be a potential further arrival, if we do capture a marquee signing like Jude Bellingham and then the former Arsenal academy star could help fill a gap if we do lose the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo and James Milner this summer.

