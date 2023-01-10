Liverpool prepared to beat Madrid & City interest with emotional pitch to Jude Bellingham – El Nacional

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to make a unique pitch to Jude Bellingham and his family to secure his signature.

The Reds are prepared to offer the player a mega contract but, most critically, also hand the midfielder’s father, Mark, a scouting role with the club, whilst also potentially taking interest in the future of Jobe Bellingham.

This comes courtesy of El Nacional with the publication claiming that the Reds have made the ‘cheat offer’ in an attempt to beat out interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City.

It’s a more emotional pitch than some may have been expecting, if the report is to be believed, though one that perhaps would edge us over the line in the 19-year-old’s mind ahead of the summer window.

Whatever the case, it’s currently understood that the teenager will hold talks with Borussia Dortmund over his future and that a decision will be made roughly in mid-January.

Hopefully, it’ll give us a good idea of where Bellingham might end up beyond the summer window with Liverpool sure to up the ante if we get a positive indication regarding a possible Anfield switch.

