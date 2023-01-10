(Video) ‘Why not Liverpool? I am a winner’ – Wesley Sneijder reveals why he subbed Liverpool in 2013

There’s never a transfer window that occurs without Liverpool being linked with a ridiculous number of players and one of the deals that never was, came in 2013 when Wesley Sneijder was heavily linked with the Reds.

Speaking with Vandaag Inside, the Dutchman explained why the move never came to fruition (translated via Sports Joe):

“Why Galatasaray and not Liverpool? But I am a winner, I play for prizes, so I went to Galatasaray because I thought that I would win more at Galatasaray and be champion than at Liverpool, and I think afterwards that I made the right choice. I have had nice years in Turkey”.

It’s certainly not complimentary from the 38-year-old and won’t do much to endear him to our supporters but he may have just used this as an opportunity to strengthen his relationship with the Galatasaray fans.

We were a very different club a decade ago and it’s hard to assume that the former Real Madrid midfielder would have been able to turn down Jurgen Klopp’s side today.

You can watch Sneijder’s comments on Liverpool via Vandaag Inside on YouTube:

