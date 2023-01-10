(Video) Stefan Bajcetic wins Liverpool’s goal of the month with his first strike for the club

Scoring your first goal for Liverpool is always bound to be a memorable moment but when it goes on to win the goal of the month too, you know it’s a memory that will last forever and that’s what’s happened for Stefan Bajcetic.

The goal was voted the best finish in December by our supporters and came during the 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

READ MORE: Fabinho reveals the two Liverpool players who helped him ‘feel really at home’ at Anfield when he first arrived

Beating the likes of Ceri Holland, Fabio Carvalho and Mo Salah, the 18-year-old had some tough competition in order to claim the award.

Let’s hope it’s the first of many for the Spaniard in the coming years, as he looks to fight his way into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team.

You can watch Bajcetic’s goal and the others in the countdown via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?