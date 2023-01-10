Is the seven-year itch going to see the end of the Klopp era?

Some have previously claimed that Jurgen Klopp’s management magic appears to lose its sparkle after seven years at leading clubs, which will be worrying for Liverpool fans.

When the wheels started to fall off for the German in his home country at Borussia Dortmund, he announced that he would leave the Westphalian club prematurely at the end of the 2014/15 campaign.

Those keen to speculate might suggest that history seems to be repeating itself for the 55-year-old, with the Reds languishing in the Premier League in the 55-year-old’s seventh season at the helm. Injuries have been blamed for the Merseysiders’ slow start to the campaign.

Defensive woes were the reason he left Dortmund, despite having impressed since taking charge in 2008. He won a DFB Cup, registered successive Bundesliga successes and guided the side to the 2013/14 Champions League final.

Earlier this season his future with the Reds appeared to be coming to a sudden end, but he has turned the tide to climb up the EPL table.

The enforced break for the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar offered Klopp a lifeline, offering time to finetune his squad and repair the tactical errors that had been all too apparent. Back-to-back defeats to struggling Leeds United and Nottingham Forest piled on the pressure.

Should Liverpool suffer any further setbacks in their bid to clinch a Champions League berth, then he could well face the axe. It has emerged that high-flying Newcastle could make a swoop for the German coach, despite manager Eddie Howe guiding the Magpies to a top-three place in the top-flight.

The Englishman’s spectacular season saw Newcastle sit eight points ahead of sixth-placed Liverpool ahead of the winter tournament in Qatar, so to shelve the young English coach for Klopp would be a surprise and disappointing for Geordie fans.

Newcastle’s Saudi Arabian takeover means that they wish to become synonymous with success, and Klopp could be called upon to build on Howe’s success to break into the traditional big six clubs to make the Magpies genuine title contenders.

Yet Klopp’s record this term has not impressed, especially on the road, and only rapid improvement for the second-half of the season will secure his services for an eighth campaign.

Finishing outside the highly-lucrative Champions League spots could, for some, be enough to bring down the end of an era of Klopp on Merseyside.

The Anfield board seem to be waiting for Klopp to fail before considering a potential replacement for the manager who is adored by the Liverpool fans.

Steven Gerrard, a success north of the border with Rangers but a flop with Aston Villa, would be a popular coach to fill the shoes of Klopp. Yet there are serious doubts as to whether he could reach the same heady heights as a manager as he did as a Liverpool player.

The obvious main contenders to follow in Klopp’s footsteps would be his assistant Pep Lijnders and former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who led the Londoners to the Champions League within months of arriving.

Everton’s Frank Lampard is the overwhelming favourite to become the next EPL boss to leave.

The 44-year-old replaced ex-Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez at Everton in January.

The sportsbooks on new betting sites make Lampard a 4/9 shot to become the seventh EPL manager to leave this season. With a worse win percentage at the helm than Benitez, it appears that it’s only a matter of time before the ex-Chelsea coach will be relieved of his duties at Goodison Park.

Former Everton boss David Moyes follows as the next favourite to be axed. The West Ham manager is a 3/1 shot to leave next.

Graham Potter, who took over from Tuchel at Chelsea on a five-year deal in September at least doesn’t have to worry about his side slipping into the dreaded drop zone. As there are doubts about whether he can steer the Stamford Bridge side to a Champions League berth, he’s 8/1 to become the next EPL manager to depart.

Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper and Leeds United’s Jesse Marsch are both 12-1 to face the sack next. Marsch only escaped being given the heave-ho courtesy of their stunning 2-1 away win over Liverpool in October.

Antonio Conte could be packing his bags after the Tottenham boss was reportedly informed that results were not up to standard. He is priced at 14/1 to be the next EPL manager to leave his role.

The 53-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season and although there are overtures from his former club Juventus in his native Italy, Liverpool could come calling.

