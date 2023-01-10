The Times’ chief sports reporter weighs in on QSI’s ‘ambitious plans’ amid reported Liverpool investment interest

Martyn Ziegler has now disputed prior claims that Liverpool (and Manchester United) was the subject of interest from Qatar Sports Investments.

The Times’ chief sports reporter tweeted the update online amid ongoing speculation around the future of the Reds’ ownership.

Qatar Sports Investments have ambitious plans but understand not looking to invest in Man Utd or Liverpool at the moment. Any PL club investment would be a minority stake as no plans to sell PSG. — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) January 9, 2023

It was understood that FSG were interested in a full sale – or investment coming from a minority stake – in a bid to compete with the more financially well-equipped outfits in the English top-flight.

Bloomberg’s report on QSI’s alleged interest did, admittedly, raise eyebrows given the clear connections to Qatar’s government and ever-present human rights concerns.

Whilst the time may have come to find owners who can extend Fenway’s good work, it shouldn’t (and most likely won’t) mean a total abandonment of the values that make up the core of the club.

If anything, it seems another American-based group or individual is the most likely route that John Henry and Co. will pursue to ensure that their legacy at Anfield remains protected.

