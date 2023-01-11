(Video) Carragher and Neville agree on one Liverpool player’s place in FIFA team of the year

The end of one year and the start of another always brings with it the debates over who have been the best players in the past twelve months, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have been selecting their own.

There was one Liverpool man who both pundits thought deserved a place in their sides and that was Alisson Becker, with our No.1 probably making more mistakes this calendar year than he did in the entirety of the last one.

Despite the Reds winning more games than any other team in Europe in 2022, there were no more players that were picked to make the team.

It just shows that you can play well for seven months of the year but if the final few months show a drop in form, you miss out on all the accolades your performances have deserved.

