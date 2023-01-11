Jacque Talbot unveils bargain price Liverpool could snap up Gini Wijnaldum replacement for

Liverpool’s options in the January window, amid an ongoing search for a new midfielder, may seem somewhat limited after the acquisition of Cody Gakpo.

The reality is that there are genuine possibilities for the club to explore, as Jacque Talbot has reported, with Nice’s Khephren Thuram attracting the eye.

“As FootballTransfers exclusively revealed, Liverpool held talks with the midfielder over a possible move to Anfield, as the club try and salvage their campaign and reach that much-desired Champions League spot,” the journalist wrote for Football Transfers.

“At 6 feet 3 inches tall, the towering Frenchman, who is a product of the Monaco academy, possesses huge physicality and brawn – but there is so much more to his game.

“Under Christophe Galtier last season playing the centre of a 4-4-2, the star really stood out with his press resistance when posed deep in midfield, while he excelled in ball recovery and carrying it forward.

“Indeed, despite his hefty size, the 21-year-old possesses nifty feet and is able to untangle himself out of close quarters with acute dribbling, before having a knack for breaking through and finding space for teammates with decent deliveries.

“Such a mix of height and mobility speaks of a player who is able to provide defensive cover, force turnovers, and help in transition.”

Available for £26.5m, the Frenchman is hardly what the Reds’ recruitment team should be considering as ‘unattainable’, even with the purse strings being a little tight in Winter.

“We hear some €30m or so could be enough to entice Nice to make the sale,” Talbot went on to add.

Ultimately, it will all very much depend on – beyond ascertaining whether Thuram’s profile ticks the boxes for what we’re missing at Anfield – the extent to which we can keep the midfielder’s 6′ 3″ star’s price-tag down.

There will still be some risk-taking involved with the 21-year-old, of course, particularly (with all due respect) coming from the French top-flight.

Perhaps, in that respect, Liverpool may be better served keeping an eye on possible additions from the Bundesliga with Kouadio ‘Manu’ Kone reportedly in talks with the Reds.

