Jude Bellingham decision raises Haaland reminder amid Liverpool transfer links

Liverpool fans will have to be patient if they wish to see Jude Bellingham bearing the famous red shirt with a move unlikely to take place any sooner than the summer window.

Interest in the 19-year-old remains at an all-time high – El Nacional (via the Mirror) have claimed the Merseysiders are preparing a unique pitch – after an impressive World Cup and a series of world-class performances domestically for Borussia Dortmund.

Jan Aage Fjortoft tweeted about the transfer situation comparing the teenager’s decision on his future to Erling Haaland’s choice prior to agreeing a move to Manchester City.

The Bellingham -transfer-saga is the Haaland-script. -a Dortmund – player to choose between Spain and England

-player on training-camp in Spain before decision What will Bellingham’s decision be? Go “right to the top” -choose Real Madrid as a 19 year old OR a step home first https://t.co/baPN73SpQh — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) January 11, 2023

Whilst there’s no question that the former Birmingham City youth prospect has the talent necessary to propel him right to the top of European football, the pertinent question remains as to which outfit would be best suited to catering to his personal development.

READ MORE: Liverpool could solve midfield dynamism concerns with $21m USMNT star outperforming Henderson

READ MORE: Liverpool prepared to beat Madrid & City interest with emotional pitch to Jude Bellingham – El Nacional

In Madrid, Bellingham would be joining one of the most in-form sides on the continent, though competing for places with young, world-class midfielders in Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Comparatively, with Jurgen Klopp’s men, the England international would be GUARANTEED a starting role right in the middle of the park with further transfers likely to be built in around a midfield he’d shape for the next decade or so.

If personal development matters most, the choice arguably couldn’t be clearer for one of Europe’s most prestigious young talents.

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?