(Video) Klopp told to ‘shut up’ over FA Cup replay complaints as Jordan rants about the Liverpool boss

It’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp isn’t a big fan of FA Cup replays due to the already large volume of games his team are asked to play and adding another on top of this, will only add to his side’s fatigue.

Following his post-Wolves complaints about the fixtures, Simon Jordan was asked to respond and he said: “I’ve got a solution, how about shut up. No, he hasn’t got a point”.

He and Jim White went on to debate what could be introduced instead of having replays in the competition but it was clear that the former Crystal Palace chairman wasn’t a big fan of our manager’s comments.

It does feel like nobody at Anfield benefitted from not seeing the game against Julen Lopetegui’s side going to extra-time, instead we have a replay that just adds to an already overcrowded fixture schedule.

You can watch Jordan’s words on Klopp (from 0:40) via talkSPORT on YouTube:

