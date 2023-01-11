Release date revealed of Lebron James Liverpool kit collaboration

Liverpool’s relationship with NBA superstar Lebron James looks set to go a step further with the Reds releasing a new jersey in honour of the link-up.

This claim comes courtesy of a reliable source of football memorabilia-related news in Footy Headlines with the publication noting that a release date for the collaboration in question is set to come early this year.

A leak of the proposed design has yet to be revealed, though we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled here at Empire of the Kop for any further updates on the matter.

With the Merseysiders directly benefitting from shirt sales thanks to their arrangement with manufacturer Nike, hopefully this is exactly the kind of project that will inspire a relatively significant, if not game-changing, revenue boost.