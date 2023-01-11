(Photos) Liverpool employee captures magnificent Anfield Road End expansion progress as 39m mark hit

Liverpool’s redevelopment of the Anfield Road End stand seems to be on schedule for a finish ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The update, shared on Twitter by Craig Evans (vice president of communications at the club) showcases the superb progress made on-site with the height of the structure hitting an impressive 39m.

The prospect of the club adding an extra 7,000 fans to the stadium with the expansion in question is an absolutely mouth-watering one.

We only hope that Jurgen Klopp’s men can fix the ongoing issues on the pitch and ensure that the extra complement of supporters welcomed next year has an opportunity to enjoy more famous Champions League nights at L4.

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of Craig Evan’s Twitter account: