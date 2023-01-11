Liverpool have met with 18-year-old attacker’s representatives ahead of a possible £12.5 million move – report

It appears to be widely believed now that Liverpool are not going to be making any more signings in January but the capture of Cody Gakpo shows that we are always actively looking for a deal that could be too good to resist.

One such target may have been highlighted with TV2 reporting: ‘Liverpool and Brentford have presented specific projects to Schjelderup’s representatives’.

Andreas Schjelderup is certainly not a name that many in England will be fully aware of but the 18-year-old is making a name for himself in Norway and could be available for around 150 million Norwegian krone (around £12.5 million).

Operating mainly on the left-wing, the Norwegian Under-21 international has also played as a striker and attacking midfielder this season for FC Nordsjaelland, with 10 goals and one assist in his 17 Superligaen appearances.

There is a huge jump from the standard that the teenager is currently playing at, should he make a move to the Premier League but by looking at the current performances from Martin Odegaard – there’s room to be patient in the hope of another star.

If the report is to be believed though, it seems like he is now destined for Benfica and so we either have a decision to try and hijack the deal or wait to see if his next step up the footballing ladder could be Anfield in a few years time.

