Liverpool midfielder signs new long-term deal with the club

Tyler Morton has officially agreed to extend his stay at Liverpool, signing a new long-term contract with the Anfield-based outfit at the AXA training centre today.

Liverpoolfc.com shared the details, though the exact length of the midfielder’s new terms remains unknown.

The 20-year-old has spent the season on loan with Blackburn Rovers following a number of impressive breakout performances for Jurgen Klopp’s men last term.

It’s a familiar proving ground for the Reds with Harvey Elliott having previously benefitted from time with the Rovers in the Championship.

With 28 appearances already under his belt for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men, the hope is that the youngster can follow in our No.19’s footsteps and fast-track his development.

There’s no question over the clear need for more senior talents (and, critically, fresh legs) in the middle of the park over the course of the next two transfer windows.

Nonetheless, it’s hugely promising that we’re in possession of a number of highly-rated talents in the middle of the park from Morton to Stefan Bajcetic who could genuinely have a future with the first-team.

