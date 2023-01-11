Liverpool recall 20-year-old from loan spell after 15 appearances this season

Liverpool have a host of players out on loan this season and now they have reported that one man is set to return back to the club, after an unsuccessful spell away from the Reds.

As reported by the club’s official website: ‘Liverpool have recalled Billy Koumetio from his loan spell with Austria Vienna’.

The 20-year-old managed to record 15 appearances whilst in Austria but having missed seven of the last eight league games, the decision to recall him from the club makes a lot more sense.

Some will assume that the injury to Virgil van Dijk may have prompted the club to add more cover to the position but it seems unlikely that the young defender would ever be given the chance to fill the void left by our No.4.

Therefore, it seems likely we would now try and find him a new club for the second-half of the campaign – especially given the rule that you can’t represent three different teams in the same season.

The search for a new club may have already begun, or we could see Billy Koumetio play out the rest of the year with the academy teams and see whether that opens up the shop window for him this summer.

