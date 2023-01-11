Midfielder rules himself out of Liverpool move and is ‘100% focused’ on current club – report

Liverpool supporters seem to be unanimously calling for a new midfielder to be added to the squad and it now appears that one possible target is ruling himself out of a move to Merseyside.

As reported by GOAL (via BBC Sport): ‘Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, 24, says it is “nice to see” him being linked with Liverpool but that he is “100% focused on Atalanta” and “so happy” to play for the Serie A side’.

Teun Koopmeiners is clearly enjoying his football in Italy at the moment and doesn’t appear to be too close to a move to ourselves, or anyone else for that matter, in the near future.

For the 24-year-old to comment on the Reds, it may show that he has had some contact with the club but with two-and-a-half years left on his current deal – there’s plenty of room for further negotiations.

The defensive midfielder can play anywhere across a midfield three and could have been a useful option having only missed two games through injury in the past two seasons, he could have added some much needed durability too.

For now, it looks like the Dutchman will continue to ply his trade in Serie A but if this is the summer of midfield signings – he could be a name to look out for.

