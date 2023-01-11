Sofyan Amrabat has decided on his next club amid Liverpool links – Santi Aouna

The future of Sofyan Amrabat has become less shrouded with the player now reportedly having set his heart on a move to Atletico Madrid.

This update comes courtesy of Foot Mercato‘s Santi Aouna and Hanif Ben Berkane despite prior links to Liverpool Football Club amid the Reds’ ongoing search for midfield reinforcements

The Merseysiders have allegedly since engaged in talks with Gladbach’s Kouadio ‘Manu’ Kone and Nice’s Khephren Thuram, which may yet bear fruit before the January window draws to a close.

It’s understood that Fiorentina have been obstructive with their price-tag, despite the 26-year-old’s current contract being set to expire next year, which may go some way to explaining why exactly we haven’t evolved our prior reported interest in the Moroccan international.

At his current age, too, we have to consider the likelihood that Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team at Anfield will be keeping their eyes peeled for younger options capable of safeguarding a midfield currently in desperate need of fresh legs.

Whilst there’s every possibility that the German tactician can find a solution to get the best out of the current men available in the middle of the park, there’s no question that an injection of energy, courtesy of the transfer market, could be the difference between a top four spot and Europa League mediocrity.

