(Video) Southampton make Man City ‘keeper look stupid with ridiculous lobbed goal to double early lead

Manchester City may have been expecting an easier route through to the semi-final of the Carabao Cup than Southampton have been inclined to offer.

The Sky Blues suffered an early shock with a stunning long-range effort from Moussa Djenepo, lobbing stand-in ‘keeper Stefan Ortega, doubling the hosts’ lead.

Pep Guardiola’s men do have some pretty superb firepower resting on the bench in the form of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, amongst a selection of world-class options, of course, which may very well change the complexion of the game should the manager opt for half-time reinforcements.

