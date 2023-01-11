Steven Gerrard linked with shock return to management after ‘starting talks’ with new team – report

Steven Gerrard looked to be set to enjoy a few successful years at Aston Villa before seamlessly taking the reins at Anfield whenever Jurgen Klopp wanted to step down but things didn’t quite work out as planned.

Following his sacking from Villa Park in October, the 42-year-old has been out of football but now seems to be set to return with a shock new club if reports from Meczyki in Poland are to be believed.

They have reported: ‘the Polish Football Association has started talks on the management of the Polish national team with the legendary player of Liverpool, and then the coach of Glasgow Rangers and Aston Villa, Steven Gerrard’.



It’s certainly not a move that anyone saw coming but looks to be progressing well and sources close to Empire of the Kop revealed there was a flurry of bets placed in Liverpool on our former captain taking the job, before the news broke on various outlets.

This may be a case of the former Rangers boss wanting to keep his toe in football management but also not wanting the stress that comes with a full-time role with a club team, either that or a burning desire to reunite with Matty Cash.

It’s a story that seems unbelievable but could soon prove to be true, the Huyton-born coach may well need to start brushing up on his Polish if this move comes to fruition.

