Striker signs new contract with Liverpool after nine-goal start to the campaign

It’s always a big time in any young player’s career when they sign their first professional contract and that day has come for one promising youngster at Liverpool.

As reported on the club’s official website: ‘Lewis Koumas has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool FC’.

The son of Jason Koumas has been with the Reds since Under-11 level and has enjoyed a solid season so far with nine goals across 14 games in all competitions and his versatility has seen him operate in both midfield and attack.

Lewis Koumas shone for the Under-18s at the start of the campaign and scored four times against Middlesbrough in August, within two months he was promoted to our Under-23s in the Premier League 2.

It’s still going to be a lot of work for the 17-year-old to make the step up to the next age group successfully but the club have clearly been suitably impressed enough to offer him a first pro deal.

Playing in all but one of the UEFA Youth League games so far this season also shows the trust that many from within the academy have in the starlet, he will be hoping to add to his goals against Ajax in Napoli in the next round of the competition.

