Wolves want ‘explanation’ for Anfield disallowed goal as they miss out on FA Cup victory – report

Liverpool and Wolves played out a decent FA Cup third round tie but it does appear that the away team were very unfortunate to end the day without passage into the next round, instead they are now wanting an explanation as to why their late winner was ruled out.

As reported by BBC Sport, Julen Lopetegui said: “It’s very clear something has happened. Of course I have seen the images on the internet. I have my opinion, we have sent our comments and we are waiting for an explanation.”

With initial news coming from the officials that it was the corner taker Matheus Nunes who was in the offside position, many other angles have concluded that he wasn’t and so there has been a lot of confusion.

It’s clear from the comments of the Spaniard that he must have evidence that suggests the goal shouldn’t have been disallowed and so reports that the VAR didn’t have the right angle to overrule the onfield decision, appear to be true.

In this age of VAR and multi-million pound stadiums, it’s crazy to think that there aren’t enough angles to be able to decide if a goal should be given or not and we’re just lucky that the linesman attempted to make a decision at the time.

It’s hard to know what help an explanation will do for the Molyneux club but it may give them some peace of mind ahead of our replay next week.

