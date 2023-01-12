‘Help him grow further’ – Ex-Arsenal defender names the club that would be ‘perfect’ for Jude Bellingham

Sol Campbell believes Jude Bellingham will have a brighter future ahead of him if he decides to join Real Madrid instead of the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City who are also interested in his signature.

The England international is recognised as one of Europe’s most exciting young talents at the moment and after performing well for the Three Lions at the World Cup in Qatar, many expect him to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly made the 19-year-old his main transfer target, but former Arsenal defender Campbell believes a move to the Spanish capital would be better for the dynamic midfielder.

“Madrid is one of the biggest and most historic clubs in the world and if his career were to go in the same direction, it would be perfect,” the 48-year-old told TuttoMercatoWeb (via the Express).

“He’s young and can grow further, he needs the right club and the right coach but it’s clear that there are always variables that make you lose time and years. But if I think of Madrid, I think of a club that can help him grow further.

“They know what to do with the best young players in the world, how to make them perform. If you are strong, you stay there for a long, long time and he is one of the best talents in the world.

“He has to keep his feet on the ground, keep learning, not get distracted, but Madrid would be perfect for him. Of course, at the beginning it will be hard, he will have to bear the pressure, but if he succeeds, I don’t see any problems.”

There’s no denying that the La Liga giants are one of the biggest clubs in the world and it’s likely that he’ll win a lot of silverware if he does head to the Bernabeu, but the same could be said for Liverpool.

He would also have the opportunity to work with Klopp – someone who is recognised as one of the best managers in the world and has worked wonders at Anfield ever since arriving in 2015.

Bellingham could potentially be concerned at the fact a number of players have moved to Real Madrid in recent years and failed to succeed.

Eden Hazard is just one example of that.

The Belgian teared up the Premier League during his time at Chelsea but since completing an initial £89m to the Spanish outfit in 2019, he’s struggled to find the sort of form that made him a huge favourite at Stamford Bridge.

At Liverpool, however, the likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker have all flourished and won every major trophy possible since moving to Merseyside.

We’re in desperate need of a new midfielder and although the former Birmingham City man would solve a lot of our problems, you can’t help but feel that one signing alone will not fix everything.

It will be interesting to see where the Dortmund No. 22 decides to go in the summer – how good would it be to see him in the famous Red shirt?

