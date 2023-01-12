Ex-Man Utd man defends Darwin Nunez following ‘very disrespectful’ comments

Andy Cole has offered some protection to Darwin Nunez following the criticism he’s received since moving to the Premier League.

The Former Manchester United striker believes the new Liverpool forward is performing well at the moment but claimed ‘for some reason his finishing is lacking at the present moment’.

Since arriving from Benfica in the summer, the 23-year-old has 10 goals and three assists in 23 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side (across all competitions) and netted a sublime volley during the FA Cup draw with Wolves recently.

“To be fair I wouldn’t give him any advice,” Cole told Casinos En Ligne (via The Kop Times). “Everyone on social media wants to give him advice. Someone said they put him in the same bracket as me and I said to myself I find that very, very disrespectful.”

“Nunez is a totally different player to me. He tried to mention that he gets himself in positions but doesn’t finish off his chances.

“You never know what’s going through a certain individual’s mind, what he’s struggling with. He’s robust, he’s strong, he gets in great positions but for some reason his finishing is lacking at the present moment.”

Rival fans and keyboard warriors on social media have enjoyed ridiculing our No. 27 for some of his misses this term, but he silenced his critics on Saturday night when he showed his quality to fire home with a first time volley on his weak foot.

It must be remembered that the Uruguayan has only experienced two full seasons of top flight football in Europe and is currently adjusting to life in a new country and finding his feet at a new club, all whilst trying to learn how to speak English.

There’s no denying that his finishing has been left to question at times, but the movement and the havoc he wreaks for the opposition defence catches the eye.

We have no concerns about his ability and believe it’s only a matter of time before the former Almeria man is firing on all cylinders – it’s also nice to see a former Manchester United star jump to the defence of a Liverpool player!

