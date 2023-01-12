Ex-PL striker is surprised that teams haven’t followed one Liverpool transfer strategy that helped bring success to Anfield

Darren Bent has claimed Alisson Becker has been ‘worth every penny’ for Liverpool and is surprised not more clubs have followed in the Reds’ footsteps and splashed the cash on a new ‘keeper to help them win silverware.

Although firepower at the top end of the pitch and quality in the middle of the park is imperative if any side is wanting to taste success, the arrival of our No. 1 from Roma in 2018 is recognised as one of the club’s best ever signings.

The Brazil international was signed in a deal worth £67m and has won every major trophy possible since his switch to Anfield.

“[Alisson has been] Worth every penny,” Bent told talkSPORT (via Rousing The Kop). “Liverpool’s situation there they had Karius and Mignolet. They’ve had good goalkeepers, Dudek who won the Champions League of course, Pepe Reina, – good goalkeeper. But then Mignolet came in, didn’t do great, Karius – appalling. So I get it, they identified Alisson as being the one who could take them to the next level.

“Yes he’s made a lot ricks by the way – that have cost them goals, but there have been games where he’s pulled them out the fire where he’s made save upon save upon save. So it’s surprising that teams don’t say ‘you know what, let’s start with a goalkeeper. Let’s go out and spend £50m-60m on a goalkeeper and let them change our fortunes.’”

We’d argue that it’s harsh to say Alisson has made ‘a lot’ of mistakes – there’s no denying that he’s made a few, but he’s done far more good in a Liverpool shirt than he has bad.

Although his dreadful error during the FA Cup clash with Wolves recently allowed the visitors to open the scoring, he can be forgiven and luckily we salvaged a draw from the game after what was a pretty lacklustre performance.

The signing of Ali alongside the arrival of Virgil van Dijk helped transform our defence and built the foundations for a successful side that has won it all under Jurgen Klopp.

We certainly believe he’s the best ‘keeper in the world and we’re lucky to have him at the club.

