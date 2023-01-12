Ex-Red believes signing of 26-year-old World Cup star would be a ‘panic buy’ for Liverpool

Former Liverpool man Don Hutchison believes if the Reds were to complete a deal for Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat then it would be a ‘panic buy’ from the club.

The Fiorentina midfielder impressed for his nation at the World Cup and his performances have resulted in a number of clubs around Europes eyeing up a move for the 26-year-old.

Although Jurgen Klopp’s side are in desperate need of reinforcements in the middle of the park, Hutchison believes the FA Cup champions need to weigh up their options and ‘get the right one’.

“They have to make sure they don’t panic [in the transfer market],” Hutchison told ESPN (via the Express). “I have seen Amrabat at the World Cup. He had a brilliant World Cup for Morocco. He hasn’t been that good for Fiorentina for 18 months, so you can’t just panic and look at these players and think ‘that’s the one I need’. Make sure you get the right one.”

Amrabat, who would be a much cheaper alternative to our main transfer target Jude Bellingham, has reportedly set his heart on a move to Atletico Madrid in what may be somewhat of a blow for the Anfield outfit.

This has led the club to search elsewhere for fresh legs in the middle of the park with Gladbach’s Kouadio ‘Manu’ Kone and Nice’s Khephren Thuram being linked with a move to Merseyside recently.

Many of our performances this term have only strengthened calls for a new midfielder to be signed.

Fabinho has not been at the level we know he’s capable of this season while Jordan Henderson is showing signs of ageing and Thiago Alcantara can’t do it all on his own.

It’s bemusing as to how the club can strengthen the attacking department this month (an area where we’re pretty well stocked already) with the signing of Cody Gakpo but are still yet to replace Gini Wijnaldum since his departure for PSG in the summer of 2021.

We understand that Klopp and Co. will only sign the right player at the right price, but we can’t help but feel that the middle of the park has been our main downfall this season.

We’d like to believe that if we don’t sign a new midfielder this month it’s because we’re going all out for Bellingham in the summer, but we’re not so sure at the moment.

