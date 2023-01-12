(Video) Billy Koumetio scores stunning goal from his own half during Liverpool U21s 4-2 defeat of PSG

Billy Koumetio netted a brace, including a stunning strike from his own half, as he helped the U21s to a huge 4-2 victory over PSG at Kirkby in the Premier League International Cup last night.

The French youngster was recalled from a failed loan spell at Austria Vienna last week and was appearing for Liverpool for the first time since his return.

He played just five times for the Austrian outfit this season and Jurgen Klopp and Co. therefore made the decision that a return to Merseyside was the best thing for the 20-year-old’s development.

READ MORE: PL legend is confident that Darwin Nunez can become a ‘world-class striker’

The towering centre half will have been delighted with his showing and his stunning effort that put the Reds 1-0 up.

After receiving the ball just inside his own area, the Lyon-born prospect spotted the PSG ‘keeper Lucas Lavallee off his line and tried his luck.

As the keeper franticly sprinted back towards his goal, the ball floated over him and into the net in what was a stunning bit of skill from the youngster.

Check the effort below via @neiljonesgoal on Twitter: