Reds youngster eager to earn more first-team opportunities during the second half of Liverpool’s campaign

Melkamu Frauendorf has explained that he’s looking forward to earning more first-team minutes at Liverpool this season after making his second senior appearance for the club back in November.

The 19-year-old started against Derby County in the League Cup and was one of many youngsters to be handed a chance by Jurgen Klopp on the night.

The Germany U19 international showed glimpses of his potential on the night and he’s now explained that he feels at home on Merseyside after joining from Hoffenheim back in 2020.

“I am happy with my progress,” Frauendorf told Liverpoolfc.com (via the Liverpool Echo).

“The style of play is good for me and it is working well, so I am just trying to improve myself every day and aiming to keep getting better.

“If I can do that then hopefully I will have more chances with the first team.

“I’m really happy at this club. I like the people and I like training here, so I really enjoy playing at Liverpool.”

The versatile forward was also a part of the club’s Dubai training camp last month while some Liverpool players were representing their respective nations at the World Cup in Qatar.

Frauendorf featured in both games against AC Milan and Lyon whilst in the Middle East and has discussed what it was like to be around the senior squad.

“It was amazing,” Frauendorf added. “That was the second time I had been away with the first team and to go out to Dubai was a great experience for me again.

“Having the opportunity to train with the first-team players and to spend some time with them helped me to learn even more and I could then try to improve different parts of my game.

“All the staff and players helped me in that and I enjoyed the trip and being in the first-team environment a lot.”

The youngster will look to continue impressing for Barry Lewtas’ U21 side in the coming weeks while his long term objective is to make a breakthrough into the senior squad on a regular basis.

