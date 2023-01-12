Potential injury scare for Liverpool as 10-goal forward is not spotted in training

James Milner has returned to Liverpool training today but Darwin Nunez was not spotted at the AXA Training Centre, that’s according to GOAL’s Neil Jones on his Twitter page.

The latter netted a sublime volley during the Reds’ FA Cup clash with Wolves last time out and completed the full 90 minutes meaning his reported omission from training comes as a huge concern, while our No. 7 has been out injured since hurting his hamstring during our League Cup clash with Manchester City on December 22.

“James Milner back in training after his hamstring issue, but still no sign of Roberto Firmino, and I didn’t spot Darwin Nunez on the pics either,” Jones wrote.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are preparing for Saturday’s trip to face Brighton on the south coast and the German tactician will be able to provide a fitness update on a number of his players when he speaks to the press tomorrow.

The clash with the Seagulls is somewhat of a must-win game if the Reds are to continue their hunt for a Champions League spot after a far from convincing start to the campaign.

If Nunez has picked up an injury it will be a huge blow, especially when you consider that Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz still remain sidelined with more long-term injuries.

Cody Gakpo could be in line to start his second game for the club at the Amex with Arthur Melo and Virgil van Dijk also still out with their own respective injuries.

Check Jones’ update below via Twitter:

