‘Bellingham would like to play for Liverpool’ – Falk provides update on the Dortmund midfielder

Liverpool fans are becoming increasingly desperate to sign a midfielder and if there was one man that was probably be top of most people’s lists – it’s Jude Bellingham.

Writing for CaughtOffside, Christian Falk has provided an update on the 19-year-old: “The next step should be the Premier League because he can always go to Real Madrid in five or six years, he’s got a lot of time. Jurgen Klopp remains the hope of Liverpool, he’s been convincing in terms of his plans for the player but Dortmund, of course, want a lot of money.

“If they don’t bring the money to the table then Real Madrid will be in the driver’s seat.

“Bellingham would like to play for Liverpool. His father, who is the main character in this potential deal, is also convinced of that but Dortmund has to get the money for this deal.”

It’s both good and worrying updates at this stage, to hear that Jurgen Klopp has convinced the teenager is great news for us and shows the pulling power of our boss but it will all rely on money.

We know that FSG are willing to back the boss whenever he needs it to be spent on a specific player and so they should be able to finance this deal but their current ownership status adds some confusion to this.

If we get new investment then a deal should be possible, as the move for the Borussia Dortmund man would be the first big show of a new owner’s intentions with our club and would surely win a lot of fans over.

After all that has been achieved in the past few years and the need for a new generation to be bled into the midfield, then surely this is the time to reward Klopp and give him the player he wants.

