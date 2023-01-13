Ex-Liverpool chairman no longer in the running to be new owner of the club – report

Given the news that FSG are looking for a sale or more investment into the club, we have been linked with countless targets over the past few months but now one name has ruled himself out of the running to take the top job at Liverpool.

As reported by Ben Jacobs: ‘Sir Martin Broughton is not in the running to buy or invest in #LFC. The former Liverpool chairman gave serious consideration to the prospect over the festive period but has decided not to proceed’.

Martin Broughton became chairman of the Reds in April 2010, following the fallout from the hated George Gillett and Tom Hicks and so the businessman was tasked with finding the club new owners.

READ MORE: Striker signs new contract with Liverpool after nine-goal start to the campaign

Despite being a lifelong Chelsea fan, the now 75-year-old was pivotal in helping ensure we were safely handed over to John Henry and New England Sports Ventures in what could have been a period where we found owners who were not suited for the club.

Tom Werner eventually took the job of chairman and so the London-born deputy chairman of International Airlines Group ended his relationship with the club and this latest news looks to confirm that he won’t be rejoining 13 years later.

With an estimated net worth of $10 million (via diduknowonline), it didn’t seem likely Broughton could be a key investor in the club but his prior experience in a senior role within Anfield may have seen him join another consortium.

Now though, it looks like his six month stint with the club will be all the relationship he ever has.

You can view the update on Broughton and Liverpool via @JacobsBen on Twitter:

Understand Sir Martin Broughton is not in the running to buy or invest in #LFC. The former Liverpool chairman gave serious consideration to the prospect over the festive period but has decided not to proceed. pic.twitter.com/2eBv5G80pU — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 12, 2023

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?