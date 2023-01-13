Falk reveals Liverpool’s summer transfer budget with and without Champions League football

Liverpool supporters wouldn’t have expected to be going into this season worrying about whether we would qualify for the Champions League but that is now a question, as is the effect this could have on a possible transfer budget for the summer.

Writing for CaughtOffside, Christian Falk has provided an update on our finances: “It’s hard to precisely define Liverpool’s summer budget at the moment. They’re expecting to finish in the Champions League spots because it’s generally been achieved of late.

“Even if they don’t qualify, they still have to spend some money. I think there’s room around this £200-250m figure. With a warchest of £200m, without Champions League football, I think that’s still enough.

READ MORE: Ex-Liverpool chairman no longer in the running to be new owner of the club – report

“Klopp has to convince the owners to fund a move for Bellingham and, if you get him, there won’t be so much money left after.”

If these figures are to be believed then we shouldn’t have too much to fear about in terms of this season’s performances affecting our chances of affording our biggest targets for the next transfer windows.

However, it’s obvious to state that any top quality player will want to perform at the highest level and that will include on the European stage too so we will need to ensure that we improve our recent results.

For Jurgen Klopp to have the seeming peace of mind that the owners will back him regardless of on-field performances this season, then he should be relaxed enough to be able to improve the squad morale and results.

Let’s hope that it’s all that simple and that we end the campaign in a strong position both financially and in terms of league and European positions, meaning that we can attract Jude Bellingham and possibly more players through the Anfield entrance door.

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?