Jurgen Klopp discusses the potential for further signings during the January transfer window

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he doesn’t think Liverpool will make any further signings this month and believes his side’s problems cannot be sorted in the transfer window.

The Reds have already completed one deal this month with Cody Gakpo arriving from PSV in a deal worth an initial £37m, but recent poor performances have strengthened calls for a new midfielder to be signed.

And although the Anfield outfit are seven points behind fourth placed Manchester United and a huge 16 points adrift of league leaders Arsenal, the German tactician has somewhat ruled out any further signings.

“I don’t think so,” Klopp replied when asked about the potential for more signings (as quoted by GOAL’s Neil Jones on Twitter). “My job is to use the boys we have. No Problem. I like the teams we line up. You cannot sort all problems in the transfer window.”

We understand that the former Borussia Dortmund boss still has a lot of quality available at his disposal at the moment, but too many of our performances this term have been well below par and it appears that fresh faces in the squad would help get our season back on track.

Jude Bellingham is the club’s main transfer target but it’s likely that any potential deal for the England international would be struck in the summer.

Not adding reinforcements this month means we run the risk of missing out on qualification for the Champions League next season and ending the campaign with no silverware – something that would be a huge disappointment after going so close to a glorious quadruple last term.

Although we don’t have the financial firepower that the likes of Manchester City, Newcastle and PSG possess, it’s rather bemusing as to why we still haven’t properly replaced Gini Wijnaldum since his departure from the club 18 months ago.

