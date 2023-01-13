(Video) Klopp provides an injury update on two midfielders ahead of the trip to Brighton

Liverpool have been crippled with many injury concerns in the past few months but Jurgen Klopp has at last been able to provide some small bits of good news, for a couple of his players.

Speaking with the media, the 55-year-old said: “Millie, yesterday, did big parts of training and will be back in normal training today”.

“Stefan will be back in training today. He was out, he got a knock on the hip bone, which is quite uncomfortable, but he will back as well and that’s it pretty much.”

It therefore seems that we can expect both James Milner and Stefan Bajcetic to return to the matchday squad for our away game with Brighton, as we look to bounce back from a couple of underwhelming results.

Let’s hope that the coming weeks can see the boss provide more good news, as often as possible.

You can watch the update on Milner and Bajcetic via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

