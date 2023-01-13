‘He is not close’ – Jurgen Klopp provides worrying Bobby Firmino fitness update ahead of Brighton clash

Jurgen Klopp has ruled Bobby Firmino out of Liverpool’s trip to Brighton tomorrow and has explained the Brazilian ‘is not close’ to returning to team training.

The 31-year-old last featured for the Reds during the 3-1 defeat of Southampton before the World Cup and the German tactician admitted he’s not sure when the former Hoffenheim man will next feature for the club.

“It was a little injury, where they estimated 10 days/two weeks,” Klopp said (as quoted by GOAL’s Neil Jones on Twitter). “Then Bobby felt something again so it will obviously be longer. I don’t know exactly when he will be back, but he is not close to team training.”

READ MORE: Falk reveals Liverpool’s summer transfer budget with and without Champions League football

Our No. 9 was left out of Tite’s Brazil squad for the World Cup despite his impressive start to the campaign for the FA Cup champions.

The versatile forward has nine goals and four assists in 21 appearances for the Anfield outfit this term (across all competitions) and had been one of Klopp’s best performers prior to his injury.

Many expected for Firmino to see his game time limited this season following the arrival of Darwin Nunez in the summer, but with injuries to Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, the Brazilian has been called upon frequently.

His current deal at the club is set to expire in the summer and there are no signs of any new deal on the table at the moment although Klopp recently admitted he wants the versatile forward to remain athlete club beyond on the summer.

Although he’s unavailable at the moment, we certainly feel that he deserves a new contract and it would be a huge blow to see him leave Merseyside on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Check Jones’ tweet below via Twitter:

Klopp on Firmino issue "It was a little injury, where they estimated 10 days/two weeks. Then Bobby felt something again, so it will obviously be longer. I don't know exactly when he will be back, but he is not close to team training."#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 13, 2023

Exclusive: Every word of our Sofyan Amrabat interview with Аnas Bakhkhar – will the Moroccan sign for the Reds?